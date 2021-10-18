Mahima Chaudhry who made a place for herself in our hearts with her spontaneous performance in Pardes has been giving interviews of late. She has spoken about how there is a lot more gender equality in Bollywood now and it is a change for better. Mahima Chaudhry said that filmmakers are writing better roles for women and even fees for brand endorsements is far better than what it used to be in the past. She says it is good to see female actors calling the shots. Mahima Chaudhry said, "I think the industry is getting into a position where female actors are also calling the shots. They get better parts, better pay, endorsements, they're at a great and much powerful position. They have a longer shelf life than before." Also Read - Gangsta ALERT! Hrithik Roshan oozes swag as he kickstarts Vikram Vedha remake

Mahima Chaudhry also spoke about how an actress' personal life affected her career in a huge way. There was an obsession with virgin actresses, which made life so difficult. She said, "The minute you started dating someone, people would write you off because they only wanted a virgin who had not kissed. If you were dating, it was like, 'Oh! She's dating!'. If you were married, then forget it, your career was over, and if you had a child, it was like absolutely over." Mahima Chaudhry had been in a relationship with Leander Paes for close to three years. It seems the affair ended after she caught him allegedly cheating on her.

The actress gave examples of how Aamir Khan's marriage with Reena Dutta came out in the open years later and it was similar for Govinda. There was no paparazzi culture nor social media. She said, "People didn't show their children's photographs or expose them as that would tell their age. All these things have changed now."