SHOCKING! Model and actress Sagarika Shona Suman accuses Raj Kundra of ‘demanding nude audition’

Post the arrest of 's husband Raj Kundra in an alleged pornography case on Monday, we saw several celebs from the entertainment industry sharing their opinion on it. Now an undated interview of model and actress Sagarika Shona Suman is grabbing the headlines, where she has accused Raj Kundra of 'demanding nude audition'. The model claimed that she was offered a role in the web-series, which was produced by him. Also Read - OMG! Youtuber Puneet Kaur accuses Raj Kundra of trying to 'lure' her into working for the app, shares proof

As per the reports, Sagarika said in a video, “I am a model and I am working in the industry for 3-4 years. I have not done a lot of work. During the lockdown, certain things happened that I want to share. In August 2020, I got a call from Umesh Kamat ji who offered me a web series owned and produced by Raj Kundra. I asked him about Raj Kundra and he told me he is Shilpa Shetty's husband. When I joined the video call, he demanded that I give a nude audition. I was shocked and I refused. The video call had three people- one of whom had their face covered and ond one of them was Raj Kundra I think. I want that if he is involved in such things, he is arrested and such a racket is exposed.” Also Read - Raj Kundra used to earn Rs 6-8 lakh daily through adult film business REVEALS Mumbai Crime Branch

After the arrest of Raj Kundra, we saw CP of Mumbai Police releasing the statement, which reads, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please.” Also Read - Mika Singh comes out in support of Raj Kundra in the porn app case; reveals he has seen one of the applications – watch video

The Crime Branch officer recently revealed that Raj Kundra used to earn Rs 6 to 8 lakh daily in adult films business, which he started in 2020.