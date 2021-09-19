Bollywood actress is known for her woke and bindass attitude among the fans. While the gorgeous lady is currently in her third trimester, she recently revealed that many several filmmakers dropped her projects after they realized that she was pregnant. Neha also said that she requested filmmakers to 'workaround' or find out a solution but it didn't change their minds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Talking to Quint, Neha asserted, "We feel that in the industry a lot has changed. As actors, we can try but it's the ones who give the opportunity who are the real changemakers. There were so many makers that told me 'Hey, Neha I'm sorry but you're pregnant, you've got to step down'. I was like 'Give me a chance where we can workaround this' and it was a clear 'no'."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Praising Behzad Khambata, the director of her upcoming venture, A Thursday, Neha said that the filmmaker motivated during the shooting, when she was eight months old pregnant. In the film, Neha portrays the character of a pregnant cop named Catherine Alvarez.

It's never a me... it's always a WE , with the best of teams❤️

Bidding adieu to the most beautiful team and taking some fond memories with me from the sets of #AThursday@behzu @RonnieScrewvala @prem_rajgo #AshleyLobo @RSVPMovies @bluemonkey_film pic.twitter.com/mKLCwFDXgI — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) July 29, 2021

The film also features Yami Gautam, , Maya Sarao and in pivotal roles. The film is produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films. The story of A Thursday revolves around a playschool teacher named Naina Jaiswal (played by Yami Gautam), who takes 16 toddlers as hostages. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release film on an OTT platform. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.