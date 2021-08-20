SHOCKING! Randeep Hooda gets slapped with a legal notice of Rs 10 crore by a scriptwriter who alleges false promises, harassment and intimidation

In a shocking piece of development, Randeep Hooda has been reportedly slapped by a legal notice from a Bollywood scriptwriter Priya Sharma. She has said that he did not deliver on his promises and even threatened her. Priya Sharma has also named his team in her legal suit. As per reports, Priya said in her statement that Randeep Hooda and his colleagues assured her that they did work with her. In good faith, she gave them scripts and songs written by her over the past 15 years. She has further said that when she asked them for formal meetings, they kept on postponing it. Then, she asked them to return the scripts. She has alleged that they have been threatening her. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: ARMY finds BTS' Jungkook's lookalike; Kourtney Kardashian recalls Kim Kardashian's 'Wild' college memory and more

It seems she has sent a legal notice to Randeep Hooda and others via her lawyer seeking compensation to the tune of Rs 10 crore. She has complained to the Range Commissioner of Haryana's Director General of Police, Faridabad and also demanded a public apology. It seems she got in touch with Randeep Hooda via social media. They grew close as acquaintances and even talked about their families. Priya Sharma has said that she told Randeep Hooda's mom about the scripts she wrote over the years keeping the actor in mind as a potential star. Apparently, his mom asked her to send them to his manager, Panchali Chakraborty and Renuka Pillai, make up artist. The actor is reportedly going to start a production house soon.

According to the reports, Priya had sent about 1,200 songs and 40 stories to Randeep Hooda, Asha Hooda, Mandeep Hooda, Ajli Hooda, Panchali Choudhary and Renuka Pillai via email and WhatsApp. Her lawyer has said that she wants a compensation of Rs 10 crore for the harassment she has faced in the past 8 months. No one from Randeep Hooda's PR or legal team has responded to this.

Randeep Hooda a is known for his work in movies like Sarbjit, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and others. He was seen in Netflix's Extraction with Chris Hemsworth.