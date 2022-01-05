SHOCKING! Raveena Tandon was once linked to her own brother; KGF 2 actress would 'cry herself to sleep'

has been linked to a lot of her co-stars back in the day. However, did you know, she was also linked to her brother once? Yes, you read that right. The actress has been revealing all the harrowing details of how one would be 'at the mercy of the journalists' back then. In an interview, the OG Tip Tip Barsa Paani hitmaker disclosed that she would treat her co-stars from her films like buddies. But the magazine editors would 'just not accept'. While talking to Film Companion, Raveena Tandon went on to share that she was once linked to her brother in the bizarre news. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu and Raveena Tandon open up on how actors have to face the brunt because of CONFUSED directors

All the link-ups had caused Raveena a lot of stress. The Khandani Shafakhana actress said that she would dread that another magazine would spread malicious lies about her and ruin her reputation again. "I remember many, many sleepless nights that I would cry myself to sleep and I would dread every month, another yellow, gossipy tabloid completely ripping me, my credibility, my reputation, my parents into shreds and I would wonder, 'What is it all about?'."

The actress opened up on being linked with her brother. It so happened that Raveena's brother had come to drop her who was thought of as her boyfriend. "They linked me with my own brother and Stardust wrote about that as well. 'There is a handsome, fair boy who comes to drop Raveena Tandon, we have discovered Raveena Tandon's boyfriend'. We have lived through that. Who would clarify and how much would you? You were at the mercy of those journalists and editors. Even if you would say 'hello?', they would say, 'yeah, okay, take it with a pinch of salt'," the actress said.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will be seen in a pivotal role in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2. The film also stars , Srinidhi Shetty and . Helmed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F Chapter 2 is scheduled for 14 April 2022 release.