SHOCKING! When Radhika Apte confessed she was made to have PHONE SEX while auditioning for THIS Abhay Deol movie

Trust to be at her candid best and she will never disappoint you a bit. Time and again, the actress has spoken about her personal and professional life without any filter. And perhaps this is one of her many qualities that separates her from other actresses in the industry. She is bold, she is beautiful and an intelligent and talented actress who has proved her mettle across various genres. She doesn't shy away from performing bold and intimate scenes if the script demands. And it was one such time when Radhika was asked to have phone sex while auditioning for 's dark and edgy film, Dev D, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood celebrities whose dimples melt our hearts – view pics

For the uninitiated, Radhika had auditioned for 's role in the film. Kalki played the character of Leni who lands in an MMS sex scandal. After the incident becomes public with her video being circulated across the internet, Leni's father commits suicide out of shame and disgust and her family decides to send her to live in a small village. However, Leni refuses to live her life in disgust. She goes back to Delhi and turns into a sex worker at night and continues her studies in the daytime. She adopts a new name Chanda for her profession. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya's performance is slammed by fans; Hrithik Roshan almost killed Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar

Calling Dev D's audition her weirdest one of her life, Radhika told on a chat show, "I had to have phone sex for the audition of Dev D. I used to live in Pune. At that time, I had never had phone sex ever. And I had to do it in front on everybody. But I did it, and it was great! It was great fun but I didn't get the part, clearly." Also Read - SHOCKING! Hrithik Roshan almost killed Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar while shooting for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – watch video

There's no doubt that Radhika was at her candid best on the show. She also went on to reveal that she had a crush on one of her co-stars but she refused to name him even after being prodded by Neha.

Radhika had recently opened up about her leaked nude clip from Clean Shaven. She said that she was trolled badly and couldn’t step out of her house. “When a nude clip of mine leaked, while I was filming Clean Shaven, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn’t step out of the house for four days, not because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist’s driver recognised me from the images," said the actress.

Earlier, in a 'We The Women' event, the actress said that she was offered sex-comedies after she did . "Because I stripped and I had done a short film, Ahalya, they said, ‘You are constantly playing the role of a seductress.’ I said, ‘Can you tell me where?' They said, 'Ahalya and Badlapur.' I have been rejecting so much work. I don’t know if it is good for me or not," asserted Radhika Apte.