'Shooting comes first, acting can wait': Manu Bhaker on Bollywood debut

Read further to know what double olympic medalist Manu Bhaker recently said about her possible bollywood debut and who she'll like as her on screen version in her biopic?

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker isn’t ruling out acting completely but she’s making it clear that sports is still her main focus.“My Thing Is Shooting”Speaking at Conclave Mumbai 2024, Manu was asked if she’d consider a Bollywood debut after her Paris Olympics success. Her first response was straightforward: “My thing is shooting. My thing is sports.”

Her coach, Jaspal Rana, quickly nudged her to be more honest. Laughing, Manu admitted, “A little bit of acting here and there doesn’t hurt anyone. But my main focus will always be my sport. Maybe I could do some shooting-related roles.” Surprised By Kim Yeji’s Acting Move Manu also reacted to news that Korean shooter Kim Yeji, who won silver in the 10m air pistol at Paris and finished ahead of Manu, has landed her first acting role.

Kim recently signed with a talent agency and will play an assassin in Crush, a spin-off from the film Asia alongside Indian actor Anushka Sen.“Are you serious? That’s so interesting! Playing an assassin is really cool,” Manu said with a smile. Coach Jaspal chimed in playfully, “Kim won silver, right? Let’s aim for that silver, then.”

She's Not Ready For A Biopic Yet

While fans are already talking about a film on her life, Manu isn’t on board just yet. She believes it’s too early for a biopic and that her story still has a long way to go.“I think by the time a film about me is made, there will be many more people to choose from. My career is long, and I need a few more years before a movie about me can be made,” she said.

Manu Praises Ananya PandeyWhen told that Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey had expressed interest in playing her on screen, Manu was all praise. She called Ananya’s performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan “really good” and said she’s confident Ananya will do well in the role if it happens.

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