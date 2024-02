Showtime actor Emraan Hashmi, known for steering clear of controversies by not attending social parties or giving candid interviews, raised quite a few eyebrows when he referred to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as 'plastic' on the chat show Koffee with Karan season 4 in 2013. Emraan made the statement during a rapid-fire round. At that time, many were shocked by Emraan's answer, considering Aishwarya is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in the world. In a recent interview, Emraan stated that he did bear the brunt of calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'plastic.' Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma have a secret weapon to stay unfazed while dealing with the dark side of being a celeb; expert spills the beans

Emraan Hashmi accepts bearing the brunt for calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'plastic'

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Emraan Hashmi was asked if his character in Showtime is as blunt and bold as he was in the episode of Koffee with Karan 4 where he referred to Aishwarya Bachchan as 'plastic.' To which Emraan replied that the character he is portraying in Showtime is fictional and doesn't resemble anyone. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi targets Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan again; says 'They will be seen dancing and doing Balle Balle'

Reflecting on the time when he made the controversial statement about Aishwarya, the actor said that he actually had to bear the consequences for calling a spade a spade. He mentioned that he clearly remembers when he made the controversial statement, Karan actually had to cut the short as he was too surprised by his answer. Emraan recalled that Karan looked around and asked if he could actually keep the answer, to which some people from the show's team said a big yes.

Emraan, in one of his earlier interviews, stated that he respects Aishwarya Rai Bachchan immensely. He said that the only reason he made the statement was because it was a rapid-fire round. He mentioned that his intention was not to hurt Aishwarya; however, people took the statement out of context.