Shraddha Kapoor finally REACTS on break up rumours with Rohan Shrestha

has become the talk of the won ever since her breakup rumours has been surfaced online. It is reported that the actress has called it quits with her photographer boyfriend after four years of relationship. However, now the actress has created most cheekily. She took to her Instagram and wrote, " Aur sunaao? ". with a heart emoticon. Now we wonder if this is a clear hint from the actress that all is well between her and Rohan. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla reported that Shraddha and Rohan's relationship was going through a rough patch since January. And she even celebrated her birthday sans him this year in Goa as she got separated from Rohan in February reportedly. Shraddha and Rohan have been childhood friends as their families share a close and strong bond for a long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Talking about Shraddha, the actress never openly spoke about her relationship with Rohan. In an interaction with Bombay Times, Shraddha's father and veteran actor had said, "Rohan is a family friend, I have known his father for many, many years. Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha's hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own." We wonder if now Shraddha and Rohan will come in open and talk about their relationship status. On professional front, Shraddha will be seen opposite in 's directorial. Apart rom Luv Ranjan directorial, she will be seen in Chaalbaaz in London and Vishal Furia's Nagin.