Shraddha Kapoor frequently makes headlines for her excellent on-screen work. Along with her professional endeavours, Shraddha's purported love life often appears in the gossip writers' pages. According to rumours, she was dating famous photographer Rohan Shrestha. However, the couple already broke up for unspecified reasons. Shraddha was recently seen in Mumbai with her rumoured lover, Rahul Mody, where they supposedly watched a movie and had dinner. Also Read - Stree 2: A new ‘Bhootni’ to be introduced in part two starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor? [Exclusive]

Actors' Look

Shraddha looked gorgeous in the photos that appeared online, wearing a cosy cotton suit with pyjamas and a dupatta. She finished off her outfit with open hair and minimal makeup. It was true that her natural makeup was appropriate for the humid weather. Rahul, on the other hand, looked dapper with a grey shirt and coordinating pants. Also Read - Karan Deol inspired by Ranbir Kapoor’s TJMM? Takes this big decision for his marriage with Drisha Acharya

Netizens' reactions to Shraddha's date with Rahul

Netizens poured their hearts out as soon as a Reddit user reshared the paps' article on its social media account. Rahul has also been compared to Shraddha's ex-boyfriend Rohan by others. Additionally, some other online users praised the actress for her casual fashion choices. Also Read - When Himesh Reshammiya’s Jhalak Dikhla Ja song from Emraan Hashmi starrer Aksar started inviting ghosts

Trending Now

Who is Rahul Mody?

Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating a Writer and an Assistant Director Rahul Mody. When Shraddha appeared in the popular film Tu Jhooti Mai Makkar, the rumours first surfaced. Together with Luv Ranjan, Rahul Mody wrote "Tu Jhooti Mai Makkar" as a co-writer.