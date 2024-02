Let’s admit it Valentine's Day is overrated, but still, some couples love to celebrate this one particular day of love. But many don't feel the need, and one of them is Bollywood actress, Shraddha Kapoor, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress just took to her Instagram and took a hilarious dig at the couples who tend to go a tad bit overboard to make this V Day a big day and a big deal, going by today's date, it's Rose Day and seems like Shraddha is clueless about it. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more Bollywood actresses new releases to create storm at the box office

As she dropped the video of her along with her little pet and asked him for a kiss the little dog adorably obliged her. And said, if one doesn't get a kiss on command that means something is definitely wrong. While caption of the actress left the fans in splits as she took a jibe at the couple by calling them Nibba Nibbi.

Watch the video of Shraddha Kapoor taking a hilarious jibe at the couples who are going bonkers to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Shraddha Kapoor indeed knows how to charm her fans and people not only with her acting skills or beauty but with her wit too. As the post goes viral shared by Shraddha her fans are hailing her as the most honest celebrity who doesn't believe in setting unrealistic expectations. Shraddha is a woke person and she has time and proved it. We just love this latest post of the Stree 2 actress.

Just few days ago Shraddha Kapoor dropped her pictures looking all gorgeous and beautiful in an Indian outfit and asked her fans if she is looking nice and should get married. The post of the actress went viral within minutes.

