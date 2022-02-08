The legendary singer breathed her last on February 6, 2022. She had tested positive for Coronavirus and she passed away due to multiple organ failure. The Nightingale of India was cremated at Shivaji Park, Mumbai will full state honours. Two days after her demise, , penned a touching note for her 'Aaji'. Shraddha Kapoor is a distant relative of the Mangeshkar family and she shared a good bond with Lata Mangeshkar. The actress shared some pictures from her childhood and wrote some emotional lines. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant strongly REACTS to haters saying Shah Rukh Khan spat at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

Shraddha Kapoor's note reads, "I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace. Truly The Greatest of all time! I You Lata Aaji." Check it out below:

Post Lata Mangeshkar's death, many celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to express grief. , , , , , , AR Rahman, , , , , Paresh Rawal, and many more had tweeted mourning her death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had extended condolences. The funeral saw stars like , , , Sachin Tendulkar in attendance.

Lata Mangeshkar was 92 years old and over her prolific journey as a singer, she sang more than 50000 songs in almost 36 different languages. She was the recipient of Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilain honour. She was also the recipient of Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and many other awards. May her soul rest in peace.