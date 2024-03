Shraddha Kapoor is certainly one of the most loved celebrities in India and enjoys a huge fan base. Her fans never miss a chance to make her feel special by expressing their love for her from time to time, especially on her birthday. The Aashiqui 2 actress turned a year older on March 3rd, 2024. Recently, the actress celebrated her birthday with over 30 of her most loyal fans who flew down to meet her. Additionally, another section of her fans also made an adorable gesture on her birthday. Also Read - Who is Rahul Mody? Check out interesting details about Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend

Shraddha Kapoor's fans' adorable gesture

The fans of the actress distributed the food boxes to the group of small children on the special day. Ardent fans of Shraddha Kapoor took to social media and shared the series of pictures from the birthday celebration. Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHRADDHA ?? VAISHNAVI (@shraddhasfangirl_)

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates birthday with fans

Shraddha indeed goes way beyond to make her fans feel special. As the actress has flown down over 30 of her most loyal fans she spent quality time with them over interactions and food. It's indeed a very generous gesture from the actress and speaks volumes of her love towards her fans. She indeed stays connected with them as much as she can.

Shraddha also celebrated the special day with 30 of her most loyal fans, who accompanied her by coming from various parts of India. In the return gesture, Shraddha not only spent quality time with them, she even went a step further and enjoyed a delicious meal together. Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✶ श्रद्धा Vaibhav ✶ (@shraddhas_vaibhav)

Here's a video of Shraddha Kapoor below:

The love and respect of Shraddha's fans towards the actress knows no limits and they don't leave any moment to surprise the actress. With a sprawling following of 87.9 Million across Instagram, the actress is also the most-loved Indian actor out there! Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in the sequel of much awaited Stree 2.