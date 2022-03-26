A couple of days, there were reports that and Rohan Shrestha have parted ways after 4 years of relationship. It is also being said that the rumoured couple have been in an on and off relationship and it was Shraddha who called it quits. And it looks like Rohan has decided to remain tight-lipped on the matter. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shraddha Kapoor shares cryptic post amid break-up rumours, Suhana Khan flaunts her toned back and more

When Rohan was asked about his breakup rumours with Shraddha, he told TOI, "I don't talk about my personal life. I have never done it before either." Recently, Shraddha had posted a picture of herself with a cryptic message following the reports of her split with Rohan. "Aur sunao," she had captioned the image.

According to Pinkvilla, Rohan was not a part of Shraddha's birthday celebration with family in Goa. Shraddha had recently turned muse for Rohan for her bridal photoshoot, which had left fans in awe of their chemistry. The two have never admitted to dating. From being a part of birthday celebrations to attending extravagant Bollywood parties, the rumoured couple were seen making an entrance one after another.

Earlier, it was speculated that Shraddha and Rohan were taking their relationship a notch higher. However, had set the records straight about his daughter Shraddha's marriage with her childhood friend. He said that if Shraddha tells him that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if his son Siddhant does, he will readily agree. "At this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that,” Shakti Kapoor had told Spotboye.

It remains to be seen if Shraddha and Rohan will speak up on their rumoured relationship.