News of Shreyas Talpade suffering heart attack has made everyone worried about the actor. He was admitted to Andheri hospital after he complained of feeling discomfort in his chest. Deepti, Shreya's wife immediately took him to hospital however the Makdee actor collapsed mid-way. Deepti shared an update on Shreyas health this morning where she stated that how Shreyas is out of danger and if all goes well, he will get discharged from hospital within two to three days. Now Animal star Bobby Deol shared a big update about Shreyas Talpade's heart attack.

Bobby Deol: Shreyas Talpade heart stopped working for 10 minutes

Speaking to a news portal Bobby Deol stated that he just had a telephonic conversation with Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti. The actor asked about Shreyas health update to which Deepti replied that by god's grace he is feeling much better now and is also out of danger. Also Read - Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, Will Welcome To The Jungle shoot get affected? [Exclusive]

Deol further reveled that Deepti shared an important detail about Shreyas heart attack. Deepti told Bobby that Shreyas heart stopped working for 10 minutes which left her worried. Luckily the doctors revived Shreyas and eventually performed an angioplasty. Also Read - Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack after feeling uneasy; wife rushes him to the hospital

Shreyas Talpade' wife Deepti issues statement

Deepti issued a statement today morning on social media informing fans and well-wishers that how Shreyas is stable and out of danger. She also requested everyone to pray for the Golmaal's actor speedy recovery. Deepti urged everyone to give her space and respect their privacy. Check out Deepti's statement below.

Shreyas Talpade suffered heart attack after wrapping shoot for Welcome to Jungle

Shreyas stars in the film Welcome to Jungle which also features Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and others in lead roles. On the day of the unfortunate incident that is December 14, 2023, Shreyas was shooting for Welcome to Jungle. On the set, he showed no alarming sign of heart attack or any other health emergency in fact he was joking round with his costars and also shot for few action sequences. However once Shreyas reached home, he informed his wife that he is feeling discomfort in his chest after which the duo immediately left for hospital.

We wish Shreyas Talpade a speedy recovery. Hope he gets well soon.