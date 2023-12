Renowned actor Shreyas Talpade who works actively in Bollywood and Marathi film industry suffered heart attack on 14 December 2023, Thursday evening. The 47-year-old actor was apparently shooting for Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani starrer Welcome to the Jungle in Mumbai. Once the shoot was done Shreyas felt a slight discomfort in his chest. He then started having breathing issues and eventually collapsed. Shreyas however is now out of danger and will soon get discharge from the hospital.

Shreyas Talpade underwent angioplasty procedure after suffering heart attack

After Shreyas Talpade suffered heart attack, he was rushed to Andheri's Bellevue hospital. The doctors immediately started treating Shreyas. As luck had it, the actor reached the hospital on time, after which the medical team performed an angioplasty procedure.

Shreyas shot for Welcome to the Jungle on Wednesday. While shooting the film, the actor appeared fit and fine. In fact, he was joking around with his costars and also performed few action sequences. As soon as the actor reached home he informed his wife Deepti that he is feeling discomfort in his chest. Deepti without wasting any seconds, told Shreyas that they will leave for hospital. On the way Shreyas collapsed but the duo managed to reach hospital on time.

Shreyas Talpade wife issues statement on his stable condition

Shreya's wife Deepti issued a statement on Friday morning where she informed fans and well-wisher that how Shreyas is recovering and is out of danger. She also mentioned that the actor will soon get discharged from the hospital. Check out the below post.

The rate of heart attack especially men between their mid 30's and 40's is increasing day by day. Prior to Shreyas actors like Sushmita Sen, Sunil Grover and other recently suffered heart attack.

On work front apart from Welcome to the Jungle, the actor will also star in Emergency which features Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. The film is a poiltical drama and is inspired from Indira Gandhi's life. The first look of Kangana as Indira Gandhi was appreciated by all.