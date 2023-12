Shreyas Talpade left his fans extremely worried for him after the news came out that he was suffering a heart attack. All his fans and well-wishers prayers have been answered as the actor has opened his eyes after his angioplasty. Shreyas family, who have been sharing his health updates ever since the actor was admitted to the hospital, revealed that he is out of danger and is recovering. Shreyas Talpade's wife, Deepti, shared a long note on the actor's health and thanked everyone for the prayers. Also Read - Shreyas Talpade health update: Animal star Bobby Deol reveals what happened; 'His heart stopped for 10 minutes



Deepti took to her Instagram and shared the health update for Shreyas, which read, "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been tremendous source of strength for both of us."

One of his family members told TOO that Shreyas is back to his senses and "looked at us and smiled this morning.".

The hospital source revealed to Indian Express that the actor will be discharged in 3 to 4 days. " Shreyas sir got admitted to the hospital at 8 p.m. The procedure has been successful, and he is doing alright. He should get discharged in three to four days.".

Bobby Deol, who is extremely close to Shreyas, asked the fans to pray for him after he shared that the actor's wife told him that Shreyas heart had stopped for 10 minutes. "I just spoke to his wife. She was really upset. His heart had stopped for about ten minutes, apparently. Now they’ve revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine."

Shreyas fans are wishing for a speedy recovery.