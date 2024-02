Shreyas Talpade recently attended the launch of his Marathi movie, Hi Anokhi Gath. He also has Welcome 3 or Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline for the shoot. Shreyas Talpade suffered a massive heart attack last year wherein his heart had stopped beating for about 10 minutes. It left everyone in a huge shock. Shreyas is recovering from his surgery and the attack and has resumed work. The actor has opened up on the same now. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Shreyas Talpade credits wife Deepti for a second chance at life, shares, 'I was dead for...'

Shreyas Talpade opens up on resuming work amid recovery stage

Shreyas shared an update on his health with Instant Bollywood. He also expressed his heartfelt thanks to the doctors, technicians, hospital staff and others for their support and help. He also thanked his fans for their countless blessings and love. Shreyas shares that he is better now. He is recovering slowly and gradually and is taking one day at a time. Also Read - Shreyas Talpade opened his eyes after angioplasty; his family says, he looked at us and smiled

Shreyas Talpade has resumed work now. He took the advice of his doctors before doing so. The Golmaal Again actor shares that he is taking things slow a bit. He feels indebted to the people who stood by him and helped him at that time. The actor shares, "With doctor's advice and all, things have started moving." Also Read - Shreyas Talpade health update: Animal star Bobby Deol reveals what happened; 'His heart stopped for 10 minutes

Trending Now

Watch this video of Shreyas Talpade here:

It was Animal actor Bobby Deol who shared that Shreyas' heart had stopped beating for about 10 minutes. Fortunately, the good doctors were able to revive him. Thereafter, they performed an angioplasty on him. Shreyas had received loads of blessings and wishes when the news of him suffering a massive heart attack broke out. Friends and well-wishers from the industry wished him a speedy recovery.

Shreyas Talpade will be seen in Welcome to the Jungle with an ensemble cast which includes Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rajpal Yadav to name a few. Welcome to the Jungle or Welcome 3 is bankrolled by Firoz Nadiadwala and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios. Ahmed Khan is handling the direction of Welcome 3.