This is indeed shocking. Bollywood's most popular and loved actor, Shreyas Talpade, has been admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack. Reports claim that the actor, complained of feeling uneasy, and his wife rushed him to the hospital. Shreyas is one of the most renowned actors in Bollywood and is largely known for his work in the comedy genre. Reports claim that the actor was shooting the entire day for his next film, Welcome to the Jungle, and he was extremely active and jolly on the sets the whole day and was even seen joking around with people on the set. Later in the evening, when he reached home, he mentioned to his wife that he was feeling uneasy, and she immediately rushed him to the hospital, and he passed out on the way. Also Read - Shreyas Talpade for Pushpa Allu Arjun, Sharad Kelkar for Baahubali Prabhas and more: Know the stars who brought South Indian characters to life with Hindi dubbing

The source claims, "He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way". Also Read - Pushpa 2 The Rule: Shreyas Talpade shares a fun fact; took one entire day to dub a single line for Allu Arjun starrer; fans says, 'Your voice fire hai'

The hospital even confirmed that Shreyas has been admitted. "He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited." Also Read - Ahead of Pushpa 2, Shreyas Talpade shares a fun anecdote behind Allu Arjun's 'Jhukega Nahi' dialogue that became a rage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Shreyas Talpade fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

Absolute madness of masti begins as we start the shoot of #WelcomeToTheJungle. Will need your wishes for this rollercoaster full of all things fun and crazy :)#Welcome3 pic.twitter.com/s8hlvSdhNj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 13, 2023

Shreyas Talpade is fine now. He suffered severe heart attack and has undergone angioplasty. He is admitted in Bellevue Hospital, Andheri West, Mumbai.#ShreyasTalpade #ShreyasTalpadeHealth pic.twitter.com/3jFo8F9mP0 — Pankaj Shukla (@PankajShuklaa) December 14, 2023

Shreyas is currently a part of Welcome to the Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor, and many more actors in the pivotal roles.