Shreyas Talpade was rushed to Mumbai's Bellevue Hospital in Andheri yesterday. He suffered from a heart attack. It was an unforeseen and shocking circumstance. His wife, Deepti Talpade, rushed him to the hospital state reports. The actor had been shooting for Welcome to The Jungle in the city with his other cast members, that is, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, and more. Since one of their comrades, Shreyas is in the hospital, will the Welcome 3 shoot get halted? BollywoodLife brings exclusive updates on the same...

BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp as well, follow for all entertainment news updates. Also Read - Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack after feeling uneasy; wife rushes him to the hospital

Will the Welcome To The Jungle shoot get affected after Shreyas Talpade's unforeseen medical emergency?

A highly placed source close to the development of the movie, reveals that the Welcome To The Jungle shoot will proceed as per schedule. The cast and crew are indeed very much concerned about Shreyas Talpade and his health. However, as they say, the show must go on, the cast will be continuing with the shoot. They will be shooting for their portions till Shreyas gets back on set, hale and hearty. Also Read - Shreyas Talpade for Pushpa Allu Arjun, Sharad Kelkar for Baahubali Prabhas and more: Know the stars who brought South Indian characters to life with Hindi dubbing

Moreover, the source adds that this schedule of Welcome To The Jungle was a smaller one. It's December and Christmas is around the corner, meaning vacation time all across the globe. The Welcome 3 team had organised a small schedule keeping in mind the same. So that soon after the shoot, everyone would head back for their annual holidays and spend time with their families during Christmas and New Year. The rest of the Welcome To The Jungle shoot will commence again after New Year's or early next year. Also Read - Pushpa 2 The Rule: Shreyas Talpade shares a fun fact; took one entire day to dub a single line for Allu Arjun starrer; fans says, 'Your voice fire hai'

Trending Now

Watch this video of Welcome To The Jungle here:

Welcome To The Jungle cast, crew and more details

Welcome To The Jungle, also known as Welcome 3, was announced on 9th September this year, Akshay Kumar's birthday. Akshay shared an announcement video which featured the complete ensemble cast. This is going to be the first acapella movie, a musical comedy movie. Ahmed Khan is directing the movie. Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and A.A. Nadiadwallah and Firoz Nadiadwallah are producing the movie under their respective production banners.

Talking about the cast, Welcome 3 cast includes Akshay, Shreyas, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Sharib Hashmi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tusshar Kapoor, Yashpal Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and Johnny Lever to name a few.

Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to release in December 2024. Get well soon, Shreyas.