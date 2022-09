A couple of days ago, Shubman Gill and were seen dining together at a restaurant. As the cricketer turned a year older, his friend Khushpreet Singh Aulakh wished him in a hilarious manner which had a Sara connect. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and more take Lord Ganesha's blessings at Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar's Ganpati celebration [View Stunning Pics]

Taking it to Instagram, Khushpreet shared a picture with Shubman and wrote, "Happiest birthday to My Main Man , The OG , Annoying and the google graduated baby But honestly My life would suck without you I hope God will bless you with more success, excuses , google knowledge and bhut SARA pyaar from everyone@shubmangill.” Also Read - From Urfi Javed to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Times when celebrities got angry with the media

Netizens were quick to figure out that Khushpreet was pulling Shubman's leg by creatively including Sara's name in his post. Many people said that it was a well thought caption asking Sara to give him all the love. While Shubman and Sara have not responded to their dating rumours, Khushpreet's post has only added fuel to the ongoing reports. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Who will romance Kartik Aaryan? Rumoured dating history with these star kids to come in the way?

Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill's dating rumours had caught fire when a TikToker named Uzma Merchant shared a video which showed the two sitting on the same table and being engaged in a deep chat. They were seen placing an order with a waiter standing next to their table. While Shubman was wearing a white and green shirt, Sara was spotted in a pink outfit.

On Koffee With Karan 7, confirmed that Sara was earlier dating while they were shooting for 2. After the film terribly bombed at the box office, the two parted ways. However, they were recently spotted together at an event wherein they were seen exchanging pleasantries. Later, they were seen at an award function and also shared the stage together. Earlier, Shubman Gill was earlier rumoured to be dating Sara Tendulkar. However, there was no official confirmation.