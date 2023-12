Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar are two of the most popular alleged lovers in the town. There have been lots of claims about them being in a relationship, and in many instances, they were spotted together as well. But till now, they both haven’t said anything about their alleged love affair. And now once again, Shubman and Sara are making news as this viral video of the star cricketer holidaying in London is going viral. Also Read - Is Shubman Gill all set to star in a music video? Cricketer's London pics makes netizens wonder

In the video, you can see Shubman looking uber handsome in a black overcoat and busy talking on the phone. This video was shared by one of the fan clubs. And in the same video, it is claimed that Shubman is holidaying with Sara Tendulkar in London as well, and in fact, she was walking along with him too. But the fact is, she is not Sara Tendulkar, and even their fans are rubbishing this claim that is made in the video.

Sara and Shubman fans immensely respect their privacy. In fact, when they both chose not to get clicked after being spotted by the paparazzi at an event of Jio World Plaza, the fans respected their decision and claimed they would make it official when they got married. There was a time when Shubman Gill indirectly hinted at dating Sara in one of his interactions with Punjab actress Sonam Bajwa.

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar to get married soon?

Shubman and Sara’s marriage news made headlines after a UAE cricketer claimed to Chirag Suri in his interview with the media that they were both getting married soon. After this statement went viral, Shubman Gill allegedly unfollowed Chirag Suri on his social media accounts. All said and done, Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar fans are eagerly waiting for the day for them to come together and speak about their love affair.

