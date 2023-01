Indian cricketer and internet sensation Shubman Gill has once again made the entire country proud with his back-to-back hundreds in ODI cricket against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The young batting sensation has become the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in matches. Well, the handsome have surely beaten other Indian cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli who previously held records in their name. Shubman breaks God Sachin Tendulkar's record. Also Read - Shubman Gill breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record; tweet announcing Sara's engagement with Double Ton man goes viral [View hilarious reactions]

Shubman has been several times spotted outing with Bollywood actress and netizens speculated that the two are dating. Their pictures have gone viral on social media. Recently in a talk show, Shubman was asked whether he is dating Sara and the cricketer said 'may be'. Sara and Shubman were even spotted at the Jaipur airport and their picture together made fans wonder what is brewing between them. Later, the cricketer was seen having dinner with Sara at a restaurant in Dubai in 2022. Reportedly, the couple went out on a date. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar launches customised planners for 2023; sky-high price shocks netizens [Read Reactions]

Moreover, there were rumours that Shubman is dating star kid Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Though there is no official confirmation as of now. Also Read - Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde, Rhea Chakraborty-Bunty Sajdeh; Meet the new alleged lovers in tinsel town

As romance rumours are floating strong between Shubman and Sara Ali Khan, fans chanted ‘Sara Sara’ during a match against Sri Lanka in the ODI series. Shubman who was standing on the pitch and waved at his fans.