Shubman Gill has been in the news for allegedly dating Sara Ali Khan. In the past, he was linked to the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar. The young lady who is now studying in the UK is quite a viral sensation. In fact, fans were chanting Sara Sara when Shubman Gill fielded close to the boundary in today's match. Hearing the loud noises, he waved to the crowds. Some months back, he told Sonam Bajwa that might be dating Sara Ali Khan. He also said that she is the fittest actress in the industry. The actress has been tight-lipped on the matter. The two have been twice spotted dining at restaurants in India and abroad.

Today, he made 208 runs in the first ODI against New Zealand. The batsman hit magnificent sixes in his knock. While wickets fell at the other end, he kept on scoring briskly. He is also the youngest Indian cricketer to score a double ton in a 50-over cricket match. A number of memes are doing the rounds on social media. But there is this one tweet that caught our notice. It is too shocking to be ignored. Take a look...

When we saw the tweet we were too flabbergasted for a second. Netizens have given it hilarious reactions. BTW, the tweet is now viral with over 150K views. Some fans were absolutely shocked while others had the biggest laugh. Take a look...

Wtf? — Ananya Sharma ??? (@ananya29_) January 18, 2023

Legend daughter?? — Harsh (@hrsyadv) January 18, 2023

Shale delete kar fake news spreding ke ilzam me koi affair lodge karega...IT act 2000 — Alkesh dora ?? (@iam_Alkesh) January 18, 2023

Fans have noticed that Sara is trending on social media. Take a look at the memes on Instagram too...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar (@sagarcasm)

Shubman Gill’s family at Sachin Tendulkar’s home after his 200 pic.twitter.com/i7aJoiWckM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 18, 2023

Shubhman Gill 200% rishta pakka samjho meri taraf se pic.twitter.com/FDLF6eKjVZ — Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) January 18, 2023

Cricketer and actress romances are always a hit. As of now, people are also focused on the wedding of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. Well, Sara Ali Khan also has a cricketing legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi as her grandfather.