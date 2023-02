Shubman Gill dating rumours sparked with Sara Ali Khan after he was captured on camera on a dinner date with the Kedarnath actress. And the netizens even had a field day as earlier there were reports of him dating Sara Tendulkar. But now seems Shubman is back to Sara Tendulkar and his latest picture that he posted on Valentine's Day is making the internet think so. Shubman and Sara were seen sitting in the same café in London on Valentine's Day and fans show the similarities between the pictures that they posted on their respective Instagram profiles. But now many are assuming Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill parted ways and that is the reason he is back to Sara Tendulkar. Also Read - Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and other TV shows missed for flawless chemistry between leads

An insider reveals that Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill were just friends and they still are. They both met at a common party and hit off well and nothing more than that. Sara has even indulged herself in any gossip related to her and she feels this is the part and parcel of every celebrity life and has chosen it. But having said that she will never stop making friends or going out on dinners. And just going on dinners and lunches together doesn't make them a couple.

Shubman Gill too is very fond of Sara Ali Khan and they both are good friends. But like they say these two are such popular kids that no one can stop talking about them. So it's not that Shubman ditched SAK and reconciled with Sara Tendulkar again. They both are just good friends and nothing more than that. Meanwhile fans are enjoying that Shubman and Sara Tendulkar are back together. Well that is an assumption too. But thee is definitely no smoke without fire.