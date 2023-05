Shubman Gill is making news on the cricket pitch and off it. The handsome cricket player who is a part of Gujarat Titans played a great knock day before yesterday to take his team to the top four of IPL 2023. Later, some toxic fans of Virat Kohli sent vile comments to Shubman Gill and his sister Shahneel on their social media accounts. But the star player seems unbothered. In what can be described as a treat for cricket fans he posted a mirror selfie of himself clad only in a brown towel. We can see his abs and toned biceps in the picture. Take a look at the picture... Also Read - IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked disappointed as they return to Mumbai post RCB being knocked out of the finals; tired actress seems in no mood for pics

Needless to say, he was flooded with a number of reactions. Many fans saw that he had a note of Rs 500 in the back cover of his mobile phone. It is a very desi thing. Many Indians keep notes there. Take a look at some of the reactions... Also Read - IPL 2023: Sara Tendulkar's fan page thanks Shubman Gill as Mumbai Indians reach top four; Virat Kohli's fans get called out for vile attacks Gill's sister Shahneel

When you date a girl from the nawab family but still can't afford to buy clothes.

Ps- Woh phone mein sey 500 ka note nikal kr kapde le lo sir?#ShubmanGill #SaraAliKhan https://t.co/TaZkORBt6j — Anushkaaaaaa (@anushtheticx) May 22, 2023

Am I the only one who noticed that 500rs note ? — Trupti Garg  (@garg_trupti) May 22, 2023

Sara ke lie Kar rha hu — Prof. blánķ (@blank_creater) May 22, 2023

Aaj to Sara Tendulkar ki lottery lag gayi — Abhay (@abhaysrivastavv) May 22, 2023

step 1. make crush happy by winning

step 2. thirst trap — Dr. Maulik Modi (@iamthemaulik) May 22, 2023

Sara se aise Fida nahi!! — Dr.Vivek Raskar (@DrVivek1886) May 23, 2023

ICYMI, Shubman Gill is teased a lot with the names of Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar. We have heard crowds shouting Sara near the boundary rope when he is fielding. Shubman Gill also became a part of the Spider-Man movie by giving his voice. The star player has been seen dining with Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar. Also Read - Spider-Man Trailer Launch: Why Shubman Gill is the perfect choice for Spider-Man? Know the similarities between the cricketer and superhero