Indian batsman Shubman Gill celebrates his birthday today. He is with the squad which is now playing in the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka. Shubman Gill has proved himself as one of the most exciting talents around. Fans believe he has the potential to take the mantle from Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Of late, he is going through an inconsistent patch. In fact, the Indian team is going through some testing times. Seeing the tweet from Sachin Tendulkar wishing Shubman Gill, netizens have been activated with memes around Sara Tendulkar. They teased the legend saying that father-in-law has finally wished the son-in-law. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar flaunts her pretty curves in red top and black pants as she gets papped in the city on a rainy day [VIEW PICS]

Sachin Tendulkar wishes Shubman Gill

Sachin Tendulkar took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to wish Shubman Gill. Fans were delighted with this gesture of the legend. Some began teasing saying if it was Sara Tendulkar who wished him from the account of her father. As we know, link-up rumours of Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill being a couple went viral all over. He has been linked to both Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar. Both the girls have been seen with him on some occasions. But it looks like everything's over between Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill. This is how netizens reacted to the post of Sachin Tendulkar... Also Read - Sara Tendulkar-Shubman Gill's old chats, Shah Rukh Khan pleading to Wankhede: Celeb leaked chats that created a stir

Happiest birthday to you @ShubmanGill. May the upcoming year be full of runs and great memories. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 8, 2023

Future daamad ko birthday wish waah — nishant. (@NishantADHolic_) September 8, 2023

Shubman after seeing god of cricket urf hone wale sasur wished him pic.twitter.com/UcMykP7Bg4 — Sindhi Chhokro (@Piyush_seerwani) September 8, 2023

When Shubman Gill hits a century Le Saara : pic.twitter.com/jV0IcfPcAa — Ashish ?|.... (@Ashishtoots) September 8, 2023

Many memories to be celebrated together pic.twitter.com/59N0oE9ojs — AP (@AksP009) September 8, 2023

It should be noted that Sara Tendulkar has not wished him on social media so far. The young lad from Punjab made the whole world sit up with his knocks at Ahmedabad last year. In between, news went viral that Shubman Gill said his crush was Rashmika Mandanna. He said that he was unaware of how such news spread around all the time. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar-Shubman Gill, Navya Nanda-Siddhanth Chaturvedi; Alleged lovebirds who have been making headlines