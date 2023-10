World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill is suffering from dengue, and hence he is unable to play the ongoing World Cup match 2023 with India. Shubman Gill is greatly missed by his fans on the ground, and they are praying for his speedy recovery. And when we talk about Shubham Gill, one name that fans often associate with him is Sara Tendulkar. There are strong reports of the star cricketer's daughter being in a relationship with Shubman. As the fans pray for the speedy recovery of the cricketer, this one message from Sara Tendulkar's Twitter account for him is going viral. Sara's tweet reads," Get well soon, Shubman". This one tweet of Sara has received more than 4.7 million views and 104.2K likes, and this only shows the craze for these alleged lovebirds. Also Read - Shubman Gill gets his birthday wish from Sachin Tendulkar; netizens say, 'Real ID se aao Sara' [Check Reactions]

Sara Tendulkar's tweet wishing Shubman Gill a speedy recovery as he gets hospitalised is going viral. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan reveals if she'd marry a cricketer or not amidst dating rumours with Shubman Gill

But when we talk about the tweet, it is not sure if this is Sara Tendulkar's official Twitter account or a fan page created. Sara and Shubman often make headlines for secretly vacationing together, and fans often dig out the coincidence of them being together at the same place and time. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar-Shubman Gill's old chats, Shah Rukh Khan pleading to Wankhede: Celeb leaked chats that created a stir

Shubman and Sara had earlier made headlines for their partying ways, and rumours were rife of the cricketer seeing Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan as they were spotted at several places together, from dining to airports. But later, the news surfaced that Shubman and Sara are very much together, and the fans only await to see when they will make it official.

As per reports in PTI, Shubman Gill is hospitalised in Chennai after his platelets being dropped, "Shubman Gill was on drip at the Chennai team hotel for the last couple of days. However his platelet count dropped to 70,000 and as it is a case with dengue patients, once the count is below 100,000, you are admitted to a medical facility as a precautionary measure. Once the count again goes above 100,000, he would be discharged". Fans wish for the speedy recovery for India's batsman Shubman Gill.