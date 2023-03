Shubman Gill is extremely upset with the media outlet for claiming that he confessed to having a huge crush on national crush Rashmika Mandanna. The Animal actress, who is the crush of almost the entire nation, hasn't managed to make it onto the list of stars that includes star cricketer Shubman Gill. The cricketer strongly lashed out at the media outlet with a stern reaction to their claims of him being a fan. Shubman Gill replied to the media outlet's Instagram post and said, " Which media interaction was this, that I don't know anything about it?". Also Read - Not Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar, Shubman Gill's latest CRUSH is this beauty? The star batsman reacts in hilarious manner

Watch the viral video of Shubman Gill on a dinner date with .

Shubman Gill has been making headlines for quite some time now; the cricketer has been linked with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, and both of their posts on Valentine's Day fueled speculation that they are back together. Shubman Gill's relationship rumours with Sara Ali Khan also grabbed a lot of attention. Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill were spotted on dinner dates and flights together by the popular and need only wondered if the are dating, well many made fun of the cricketer for his breakup with Sara Tendulkar and his new relationship with Sara Ali Khan due to the same name.

When #shubhamgill come to know that girl name is sara. pic.twitter.com/7qKjRA7Txo — Jimil Patel (@jimilpatel_) August 30, 2022

Well, Shubman Gill has been termed as the new lover boy in town all thanks to these link-up rumours, and now his clarification on not having a crush on Rashmika Mandanna is raising a lot of eyebrows. Shubman Gill is the star cricketer, and of late he has been making a lot of records that have left cricket fans stunned, and how.