Is KL Rahul the next Virat Kohli? And is Athiya Shetty the next ? Well, KL Rahul is right now going through a tough phase of his career. And the ace cricketer has been replaced by Shubman Gill in the third test match of India Vs Australia. While there rea many hailing this shift and calling Shubman Gill more deserving, others are poking up at KL Rahul for his marriage with Athiya Shetty and indirectly calling the Bollywood actress bad luck for him. Just a few days KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reached a temple where the internet people are taking digs at him and his bad form and then he is visiting spiritual places. Clearly, it is unfair to bring Athiya Shetty, but the netizens love to be nasty and go personal, Virat and Anushka are the biggest examples of it. Also Read - Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Wedding: Couple dish out Valentine's Day goals with their dreamy pics from 'island of love'; son Agastya is the cutest

KL Rahul reached Mahakal temple with wife Athiya Shetty before Ind vs Aus 3rd test match in Indore! ?❤️pic.twitter.com/dbrQ4Y3njU — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) February 26, 2023

While Venkatesh Prasad has been speaking against KL Rahul and his form, netizens feel that he will be the happiest right now. Also Read - Hardik Panday-Natasa Stankovic wedding: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to be a part of the Valentine's Day shaadi?

There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others pic.twitter.com/MAvHM01TcY — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in January 23 among their friends and family at 's farmhouse in Lonavla. The couple were in relationship for three years and then decided to take the oath to be forever. Athiya and KL Rahul are right now on the radar, but their fans are showering them with all the support as they know this time will pass too. While Suniel Shetty is damn proud of KL Rahul and admitted that he couldn't find a better son in law. Also Read - Athiya Shetty gets trolled for wearing no mangalsutra or sindoor; netizens say, 'Kon bolega bhai iske recently shadi hui hai'