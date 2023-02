Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is winning hearts and he leaves cricket fans in awe with his batting prowess. The handsome cricketer smashed a 100 in the third ODI with New Zealand that was played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. Shubman Gill have the Kiwis a mauling that the visitors will not forget in a long time. He made 126 runs out of 63 balls clearing the boundary with some sublime hitting. Now, netizens are as interested in his dating life as in his cricketing skills. After being rumouredly in a relationship with Sara Tendulkar for some time, he has kind of admitted that he is close to Sara Ali Khan. But netizens are having fun, that too dher saaara! Also Read - Sania Mirza, Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar and more: Indian sports personalities who are hogging more limelight than Bollywood biggies

Well, Sachin Tendulkar was also there at the stadium. He was seated along with Roger Binny and Jay Shah. As we know, Roger Binny is the current president of the BCCI while Jay Shah is the secretary of the Board Of Control Of Cricket in India. Take a look at this tweet here...

As soon as netizens saw this, the comments started coming. As we know, the dating rumors of Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill began in 2022. The lady also follows his sisters on Instagram. Take a look at the tweets here...

ab to rishta pakka samajh hi lo ? — Sumit (@iDopeDude) February 1, 2023

Sara earlier : Abba nahi maanenge

Sara Right now : Abba ab khud bolenge ?? — Utkarsh (@justutkthings) February 1, 2023

Gill: Sasur k samne perform karne ka ghamand hai ? — Bhavik (@bhavik_08) February 1, 2023

In match Sachin Tendulkar present.

GILL : Sasurji Aye He To Disappoint Nahi kar sakte he .?? — Smit P (@SmitPat42265121) February 1, 2023

Sasur ji ko pata le bhai

Ladki patane se shadi nhi hoti — Learner Aman Kushwaha ?? (@AmanKus80447726) February 1, 2023

Well, Shubman Gill's love story and alleged affairs have surely caught the public eye. In the mean time, those 100s are proving to be a nightmare for the opposition teams. Way to go, young man!