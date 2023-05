Indian cricketer Shubman Gill manages to remain in the headlines for his professional and personal reasons. He is an extremely young talented cricketer who plays for the IPL team Gujarat Titans. He is also linked to dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Alongside cementing an image in sports he is also delving into the entertainment sector. He has already stepped into it by lending his voice to the Indian version of Spiderman. Following that Gill has expressed his interest in building a new skill and that is no different but acting. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan trolled for celebrating after Shubman Gill gets out early in the CSK vs GT IPL finale

Shubman Gill last night played for Gujarat Titans as the team was in a head-to-head face-off with MS. Dohni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL finals. Now that the tournament is over with CSK taking home the trophy the cricketer has revealed his other interests apart from playing cricket. Shubman Gill has expressed his wish to join the film industry and looks like he has already entered the field taking tiny steps by voicing the main character in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

In an interview with News18, Shubman Gill said that acting is one skill he would like access but before jumping into it he would like to take proper classes. Presently, the young cricketer is unsure if he would do a movie or not but what really excites or fascinated him is to have that skill. Gill elaborated that when he says skills he means to be able to attend some acting classes or take workshops. That is something he wants to do in life at some point in time.

Shubman Gill noted that his dubbing project Marvel’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is to gain experience in the field. He mentioned that he finds whole acting and cinema very fascinating job and that is the one reason he dubbed for the superhero movie. He added, “It’s not easy to convince other people or portray someone you are not, so in that sense, I would want to have that skill of acting, but I don’t know if I would be to go in front of the camera and do it. I can’t say for sure on this one.”

We are not surprised to know, as he voiced over Spiderman it was getting obvious that he may soon make his way to acting someday. Shubman Gill made a heroic entry during the trailer launch of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. He looked dapper when he attended the event along with Pavitra Prabhakar whom he will be voicing in the Hindi version of the film. Spiderman Across The Spider-Verse is scheduled to release in theaters on June 1, 2023.