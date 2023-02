Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is one of the rising stars. The young talent has managed to be in the headlines for professional work and personal life. He has been rumored to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. The cricketer was also linked with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. However, he always leaves his fans puzzled about his dating status. Yesterday on Valentine’s Day, Shubman shared a picture on his Instagram handle and netizens were quick to connect it with Sara Tendulkar’s old post. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill spent time together in Ahmedabad? Here's truth of the viral airport pic [Fact Check]

Shubman Gill uploaded a picture of himself sitting at a London restaurant as a Valentine's Day post. Fans find a Sara angle to the picture and wondered if they are still dating. An old picture of Sara Tendulkar is going viral which was clicked at the same location. Netizens are wondering if they visited the same restaurant in London together. People have pointed out similarities between Shubman's new post and Sara's old post.

The young cricketer posted a picture of him sipping a cup of coffee in a posh restaurant and captioned it "What day is it again?" With all surety that Shubman and Sara were clicked at the same backdrop fans are now convinced that they had visited together. Additionally, the timing of the picture in question doesn't match as currently, the cricketer is currently traveling with the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series. Hence the photo appears to be an old one and might have been clicked by Sara Tendulkar who also certainly visited the restaurant with him.

On the work front, Shubman Gill is a young cricketer added to the Indian Cricket Team. He plays as a right-handed top-order batsman. For IPL (Indian Premier League) he represents the new team Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legend cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is trying out her career in film industry.