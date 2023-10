Shweta Bachchan is one proud mom and Jaya Bachchan is one proud grandmom, all thanks to the event that happened this past weekend. The two ladies saw Navya Naveli Nanda, the apple of their eyes, walking the ramp along with big celebrities at the Paris Fashion Week. Navya is one of the brand ambassadors of L'Oreal Paris and she made her ramp debut in Paris. Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda could not hold back tears after seeing Navya walk the ramp. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Sara Tendulkar, Arjun to Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, sibling duos shine at the Ambani party

Shweta Bachchan Nanda pens a heartfelt note recalling her visit to Paris

Shweta shared a carousel post on her official Instagram handle which includes pictures and videos of her and Jaya Bachchan's visit to Paris with Navya Naveli Nanda. Shweta wrote a lengthy note recalling how Navya spent all her time doing the work of L'Oreal while she and Jaya Bachchan toured Paris and gorged on food. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, in jest, shares they mostly ate rather than walk around the streets of Paris. Talking about Paris Fashion Week, Shweta gushed about the experience of the show calling it an extremely emotional one for them (Jaya and her) since they saw Navya walk the ramp. "My mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles," she wrote in the caption.

Then like a typical parent, Shweta gushed about remembering the 1 year old Navya walking for the first time. Shweta admits being cheesy nonetheless admist it in all honesty. After the show, they went home, feeling proud and hungry, she shared. Shweta also reveals taking M&Ms to Paris Fashion Week, and calls it blasphemy to take chocolate to a fashion show but winged it up with the slogan of L'Oreal.

Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are known for their podcasts where they share things about their family or what they do. From watching Turkish shows to sharing their first period experience, Abhishek Bachchan diffusing tensions at home, etc, the ladies have discussed a lot of things on the podcast show called, What the hell Navya? Navya also won multiple awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards.