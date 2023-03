Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda kept bay from acting, however, she is quite connected with the inner circle of Bollywood. She is often spotted at big and glamorous parties. Now, her son Agastya Nanda is all set to enter Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda has decided to not be an actor and rather join dad's business. In a conversation with Barkha Dutt, Shweta Bachchan got candid about how she has been tougher with her daughter as compared to her son Agastya. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi QUASHES death threat rumours; finds a silver lining in this 'Bina sar pair wali khabar'

Shweta Bachchan gets candid about being tougher on daughter Navya

Shweta Bachchan Nanda stated that she had to be she was been tougher on her daughter because she feels that the world isn't easy on women. She called Agastya an old soul while she feels that Navya is a little naive. But she of course has the liberty to live her life the way she wants. Shweta Bachchan also opened up about the one big disagreement she had with her daughter. It was about Belly piercing. She said that she was against it and she simply removed it when Navya Naveli got it done. Shweta Bachchan also shared that she finds Navya more like her mother . She said, "I think Navya has a lot of my mother in her. She has a lot of conviction, and it's not easy to shake that. She's passionate about a lot of causes, and is vocal about them."

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda make for one of the most stylish mother-daughter duo in town. Often, the two of them are papped together at events and more. Scan through Shweta Bachchan's social media page and you'll find some of the sweetest pictures of two ladies. Navya Naveli Nanda is also known for her podcast 'What The Hell Navya' where Shweta Bachchan and others have been their candid best.