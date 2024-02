It's Abhishek Bachchan's 48th birthday today and everyone is showering all the love on the star. After Amitabh Bachchan penned down an emotional note for his son on his special day, a while ago Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared an adorable wish for her brother on his birthday and it's the best thing you will see on the internet today. Shweta and Abhishek share the coolest join as siblings and time and again the fans have witnessed it. But lately, there have been a lot of rumours about the feud in the Bachchan family. And this birthday post of Shweta proves their bond is unbreakable no matter what. Also Read - Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartwarming note for his son

Check out the birthday post of Shweta Bachchan for Abhishek Bachchan that speaks volumes about their unbreakable bond amid the ongoing rumours of the feud in the family Also Read - Who Makes The World Go Round: Jaya Bachchan reveals daughter Shweta Bachchan is a bigger strength in her life than son Abhishek Bachchan

The megastar's daughter took her Instagram account and shared major throwback childhood pictures of them enjoying candies and added the song sung by their father for kids. The caption reads," It's not - if you know you know; it's only you know and I know it's your Big Day Little brother - hope you enjoy ".

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda have been the biggest cheerleaders in Abhishek's life. Well, family is like this, they stand with you like a rock no matter what.

Abhishek Bachchan who is one of the finest actors and has proved his versatility over the years has won awards for his last release Ghoomer that has made his superstar father super proud and how.

Watch the video of Abhishek Bachchan with his entire family at The Archies event