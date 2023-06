and ’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan is a proud mother. And why shouldn’t she be? While her daughter, has risen to become a glittering name in the entrepreneurial industry, Shweta’s son, Agastya Nanda is ready to make his debut as an actor in ’s The Archies. Not long after the release of the first-look poster of The Archies on June 12, Shweta gave us another surprise. She unearthed a throwback picture of her two kids - Navya and Agastya that opened a treasure trove of memories for her. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi twin in white as they return from Goa amid dating rumours [Watch Video]

Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda's childhood picture

Shweta turned emotional upon digging up the childhood pictures of her kids. She expressed her emotions by penning a lovely note on Instagram while sharing the photo. The picture captured Agastya, a young kid back then sharing the same frame with his elder sister Navya. The brother-and-sister duo sported big smiles on their faces. While Agastya wore a blue-checkered shirt, Navya was dressed in a golden, shimmery dress. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan 50th marriage anniversary: Abhishek Bachchan wishes on 'Golden Jubilee'; Navya Nanda shares cutest picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Shweta’s caption was a striking reminder of how time flies quickly. She wrote, “I opened a drawer today, ostensibly to clean it and all my memories spilled out. Who would have thought way back then that this little boy with a cheeky grin would have his first movie poster out today? And his sister barely even 13 in the picture would turn out to be such a force!?” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya's 50th wedding anniversary: Shweta reveals secret of their long marriage

Trending Now

Emphasising the act of letting go when one’s kids grow up, Shweta added, “When your children grow up and you start slowly moving to the sidelines as they forge their own path it feels like you've taken your whole heart and left it out of your body unprotected, how frightening but there is no way around it. I guess this is what life is all about; letting go.”

Bollywood actor directors comment on pictures

Bollywood actress wished Shweta’s kids luck in their respective professional ventures, as she commented, “Love these two. Just taking off wishing them the best always and a biiiig hug to you.” Maheep Kapoor too extended her love for Navya and Agastya by dropping a string of red heart emojis. too wrote, “Lovvvv to both ur good kids.”

All about The Archies

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is the Indian adaptation of the famous Archies comics. The upcoming Netflix production stars ’s daughter , ’s sister , Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi Dot in the lead roles. The Archies is expected to arrive soon on Netflix.