Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is dating The Archies actor Vedang Raina and NOT Ibrahim Ali Khan

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari often creates a stir with her news online. She grabbed a lot of headlines when she was spotted with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi. Later she clarified that they are just friends and rubbished their dating rumours. While now once again Palak has hit the headlines and this time the girl is linked up with The Archies actor Vedang Raina. Yes! As per reports in Pinkvilla, " Palak and Vedang have been dating each other for two years now and they are much in love. Their PDA at the private parties is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. However, they won't make their relationship official ever." A source close to the publication says, "Obviously Palak & Vedang both want to focus on their professional life. They will never go public with their relationship status so early."

Palak and Vedang are in a relationship for two years now