Siddhant Chaturvedi has comfortably made a place for himself in Bollywood. The actor made his debut with Gully Boy and managed to shine alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He then appeared in films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gehraiyaan, and Phone Bhoot. While he is looking to grow in his professional career, his personal life is keeping him in the headlines. Whispers are being heard that something is brewing between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. They have been spotted together on a few occasions and that has led to rumours. In fact, Navya was also once spotted sitting next to Siddhant's parents during a fashion show. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi twin in white as they return from Goa amid dating rumours [Watch Video]

Once again, Siddhant Chaturvedi and got papped together. A video of them entering a theatre has made its way to the internet. It looks like it is a movie night kind of date for Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda on a Wednesday. Both of them were dressed in casuals and were colour coordinated in white. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan 50th marriage anniversary: Abhishek Bachchan wishes on 'Golden Jubilee'; Navya Nanda shares cutest picture

Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

What's next for Siddhant Chaturvedi?

Workwise, Siddhant Chaturvedi has two films in kitty. He will be seen in a film called Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. He will be sharing the screen space with and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The shooting of the film has been completed but the release date is yet to be announced. It is directed by Arjun Varain Singh. In Yudhra, he will be seen with Malavika Mohanan. There is no update on the film as yet. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda to Aryan Khan: Net worth of Bollywood star kids will leave you stunned

What is Navya Naveli Nanda upto?

Talking about 's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, she is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. Though her brother Agastya Nanda is soon going to mark his Bollywood debut with The Archies, the diva has no interest in acting. She has joined her father's business and also hosts a podcast called What The Hell Navya. and others have appeared on this podcast.