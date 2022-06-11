Siddhant Chaturvedi has proved his acting skills in films like and Gehraiyaan. The actor is also pretty active on social media. He feed has many pictures and videos and some of them are even random. Now, his latest post has sparked relationship rumours with . Also Read - GQ Awards 2022: Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani stun in dangerously high slit gowns; Sara Ali Khan glams up in shimmery hot shorts [VIEW PICS]

He has posted a video in which we can see him getting ready. While it seems like a normal video, his caption has grabbed the attention of fans. "Her Noodles," wrote the actor. Now, if you see this in isolation, it will be a random thing but earlier in the day, Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram to post about cuppa noodles. "Made some noodles today," she had written. Fans are connecting the two and wondering if they are in a relationship. Actor also asked in comments, "Who dis mystery woman." Have a look their posts below:

Rumours of their relationship have been doing the rounds since a few months now.

On the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in Phone Bhoot. It’s a horror-comedy and also features and Ishaan Khatter. He also has Ravi Udyawar’s Yudhra with Malavika Mohanan. That’s not all. He will also be seen in Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with and Adarsh Gourav.

Talking about Navya, she is is a businesswoman and has decided to stay away from films. Her her brother Agastya Nanda is all set to make his acting debut with ’s The Archies. The promo of the film was released recently.