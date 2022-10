broke many hearts after she decided to marry in December 2021. Their wedding was an intimate affair which was only attended by their respective family members and close friends. In a new interview, Siddhant Chaturvedi confessed to hitting on his Phone Bhoot costar at 's party before she started dating Vicky.

The actor said that he was showing off his dance moves to impress Katrina at the party. However, the actress was pretty engrossed in deep conversations with Vicky that she hardly caught him dancing for her.

"I remember I was there when Katrina and Vicky met (for the second time) at Zoya’s party. Vicky and you were sitting down, not on the couch, and I was the one dancing and showing my moves. It was Katrina, so I wanted to impress her. But bhai le gaya," Siddhant told The Indian Express.

Siddhant also talked about his working experience with Katrina on the sets of Phone Bhoot. He was said that it was surreal to be able to share screen with Katrina and the feeling was quite overwhelming. He was aware that Katrina has been working in the industry for the past two decades. He wanted to impress her with his acting since it was his first time he was sharing screen space with her.

Earlier, Siddhant was quizzed about how he felt when he got to know that Katrina got married to Vicky while she was busy shooting for the film with him and . The actor gave a quirky answer to this and said that, 'Inki khushi me hi meri khushi hai' and left Katrina in splits. She even gave him a pat on the back for nailing the answer.

Phone Bhoot is Siddhant's 4th film in his career. He made his big Bollywood debut with Gully Boy which made him an overnight star. Later, he was seen in directorial Gehraiyaan followed by 2.