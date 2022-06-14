Siddhanth Kapoor drug controversy: Actor claims someone mixed drugs in his drinks and cigarettes

Siddhanth Kapoor, son of veteran Bollywood actor and brother of , was arrested by the Karnataka Police while partying at a five-star hotel in the limits of Halasuru police station on Sunday. After getting a lead, the police conducted a surprise raid and took 35 persons including Siddanth into custody for consuming drugs. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest over consumption of drugs

After medical tests confirmed that Siddhanth Kapoor had consumed cocaine, he appeared before the police on Tuesday. He told them during inquiry that someone had given him drinks and cigarettes laced with drugs. He also told the investigators that he did not know about the drugs. Also Read - Siddhanth Kapoor drug controversy: Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha reacts; says case being ‘Selectively highlighted'

"Siddhanth Kapoor claimed that drugs were mixed in his drinks and he didn't know about it. He told the police that he had been in Bengaluru many times to attend parties as DJ. This was the fourth time that he went to the hotel from where he was arrested. We have got the guest list and suspicious persons will be called for questioning," Bhimashankar Guled, DCP (East) was quoted as saying by IANS. Also Read - Shaki Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor detained for drugs consumption – Deets Inside

The police have seized Siddhanth's phone and four other accused and sent them for data retrieval. The officials are also looking into the drug peddling angle. The luxury hotel owner and the organisers of the rave party have been sent notices. The event management company representatives are also being called for questioning.

Along with Siddhanth Kapoor, the police have arrested Akhil Soni, business manager of Mind Fire Solutions, Harjoth Singh, an industrialist, Hani, a digital marketing entrepreneur, and Akhil, a photographer. The police had seized 7 gm MDMA crystals and 10 gm marijuana after raiding the rave party at The Park in Bengaluru late on Sunday night.