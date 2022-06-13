This morning, we all woke up with the news that Shakti Kapoor’s son and Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor was detained in Bengaluru after the actor was allegedly caught consuming drugs at a party on Sunday night. Dr. Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City told ANI, "Siddhanth Kapoor has tested positive for drugs. He has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station.” Now, Shatrughan Sinha’s son and Sonakshi Sinha’s brother, Luv Sinha has reacted to it. He took to Twitter to share his point of view. Also Read - Ram Charan shares a beautiful picture with wife Upasana Kamineni ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary; fans call them ‘cute couple’
In a thread, Luv Sinha tweeted, “I won’t comment on #SiddhanthKapoor but I would like to know that If our respected officials are as efficient as they would like us to believe then how is drug use rampant amongst the elite, the underprivileged, the youth, and so easy to buy. Selectively highlighting the arrest of an individual seems like an effort to show that they are doing their job, instead of actually doing it.” Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Amber Heard speaks out for first time on Johnny Depp verdict; says, 'I don't care, you couldn't look me in the eye and tell it's fair'
In 2020, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Shraddha Kapoor was also summoned by NCB. Reportedly, during questioning, the actress had denied consuming drugs. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung’s latest pics leave ARMY swooning; ‘So hot,’ say fans [View Reactions]
Earlier, many celebs like Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Rhea Chakraborty, Aryan Khan, and others were arrested in the drug probe. Last year, Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB after he was caught at an alleged rave party. However, recently, the star kid got a clean chit.
