Siddhanth Kapoor tests positive for consuming drugs at a rave party; father Shakti Kapoor reacts

Now, this is the most shocking news for the entire Kapoor family. Reportedly Shakti Kapoor's son and Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor tested positive for consuming drugs at a rave party in Bengaluru. While Shakti Kapoor is in shock with this sudden happening in his life and speaking to TOI he was in denial when asked about his son Siddhant being arrested after being tested positive for consumption of drugs. He said, " All I can say is, it's impossible".

As per reports, the police busted the rave party that was held at MG road in Bengaluru and arrested everyone who was involved in it and Siddhant too was present at the same party. While confirming the news of Siddhant being detained at the rave party, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashanakr S Guled told the reporters, " It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs. He tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station". Reportedly along with Siddhant, there are five more people who have been arrested.

Earlier Shraddha Kapoor was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the case of the death of actor who was alleged of taking drugs. However, nothing concrete was found. While we wonder if Siddhant will have the same fate as and who too were arrested in the drug case. But Aryan Khan is a free man and nothing substantial was found against him, the young boy was dragged it and didn't deserve this at all.

While after Sushant's death, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Show were arrested in the drug case for allegedly procuring drugs to the late actor and the siblings were even in jail for more than 4 weeks now and are out on bail.