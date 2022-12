Popular Bollywood and South actor Siddharth has been making headlines for a while now. It was his outburst on the CISF official a couple of days ago, that grabbed headlines. Siddharth Suryanarayan, mononymously known as Siddharth, was travelling by aeroplane from the Madurai airport. His Instagram story got a lot of attention and also reactions as well. And to clear the air, Siddharth took to his social media handle and dropped a full account of what happened the other day at the Madurai Airport. Siddharth did not mince his words while sharing his side of the story. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Vivek Agnihotri takes a jibe at Besharam Rang, Sushant Singh Rajput eyes were punched claims hospital staff and more

Siddharth talks about the Madurai Airport incident

Siddharth and his family's experience at the Madurai Airport grabbed a lot of headlines in the Entertainment News. He had shared a picture of the empty Madurai airport. He had shared that the officials there talked to them in Hindi after repeatedly being told to talk in English. He called them rude and jobless people who were showing off their power. It created a huge uproar online and got various kinds of reactions.

And now, Siddharth has opened up on the whole account of the Madurai airport incident. He shared that he has travelled in and out of Madurai airport dozens of times but was never met with such difficulty or discomfort in past. Siddharth shared that he was travelling with his family this time. The airport was empty and the officials continued to ask questions while looking at their IDs and documents. Siddharth did not mind the rude tone of the officials with him but asked them to be gentle with the elders. Siddharth revealed one of the officials asked his mom about carrying coins in the purse and about the medical bag to his sister from across the room.

Siddharth reveals losing his calm and more deets

The Rang De Basanti actor revealed that he fought back after losing his calm and they started countering him. He asked to meet with the senior official. The senior asked them to pass through without further issues after seeing that he is an actor and claimed to be a fan. Siddharth, however, was in no mood to calm down. He gave it back to the senior official and raised his query about the treatment of other senior citizens at the airport. The actor adds that he understands the difficulties of the security job, the treatment that his parents received triggered him. He said that any child would have been triggered had it been his/her parents. Check out Siddharth's post here:

On the work front, Siddharth has Indian 2 in the pipeline which also stars Kamal Haasan, Sudeep, Gulshan Grover, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and others.