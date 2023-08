In a shocking news report today, director Siddique Ismail has passed away. He was a noted director and screenwriter and just 63. He passed away today. Siddique had a heart attack. He was hospitalized at a private hospital in Kochi. Siddique passed away on Tuesday at 9 p.m. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He was reportedly suffering from Pneumonia and Liver ailment as it is. Siddique directed Salman Khan in Bodyguard. Also Read - Sunny Movie Review: Jayasurya’s film perfectly outlines the grim realities of the pandemic, but it’s too soon to relive the horrors

Salman Khan's Bodyguard director Siddique passes away

A report in the entertainment news portal states that Siddique Ismail was surviving on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support. Siddique Ismail was undergoing treatment for Pneumonia and liver-related ailments. Though he was recovering from the treatment, he suffered from cardiac arrest and passed away. This is extremely shocking and tragic. The demise was confirmed by the hospital authorities, shares a report in Matrubhumi.

Who is Siddique?

Siddique worked as a screenwriter, actor, director and producer. He predominantly worked in the Malayalam industry. As per reports, he began working in the industry as a mimicry artist. He directed his first movie Ramji Rao Speaking in 1989. It was a co-direction with Lal with whom he collaborated for several more films. The duo, however, parted ways in the 1990s. Lal began acting and producing movies while Siddique began directing after flying solo.

Claim to fame being Bodyguard

Siddique directed Bodyguard which starred Nayanthara and Dileep in the lead. It was a massive success and was remade in Hindi and Tamil. He directed Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the Hindi version while he directed Thalapathy Vijay and Asin in the Tamil version. His last film was an action thriller called Big Brother, a Malayalam movie starring Mohanlal with Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, Vishnu Unnikrishnan and more. The film came out in 2020.

When the Hindi version of Bodyguard was released, it minted about Rs 21 crores on day 1. The lifetime collection of Bodyguard Hindi was Rs 148 crores, as per Bollywood Hungama report. The movie earned 17 awards that year. Himesh Reshammiya collaborated with Salman Khan after 6 years. The album was a huge hit amongst fans. It opened in 2,250 screens in 70 Indian cities and with 482 prints across the overseas territory.

Siddique is survived by his wife, Sajitha and three kids. Rest in peace, Siddique.