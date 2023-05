Yes, finally it's happening. Ever since this beautiful couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, got married, their fans have been waiting to see them in a film together, and the day has finally arrived. There have been lots of reports of Sidharth and Kiara coming together for a romantic comedy film with Shashank Khaitan, and now BollywoodLife has learnt that the couple will soon make an official announcement about their next project together.

An insider reveals, "Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to do this amazing film together that will show them in a never-seen-before avatar, and with directing the film, one can expect him to create the magic that he did with Badrinath and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and they have zeroed down the dates and will start the workshop on the film in the month of July, and they will start shooting in August."

The insider further adds that the makers will announce the shooting date of the film with their first glimpse, and both Sid and Kiara are extremely excited to work together after Shershaah. Talking about the said film, its annoucement and collaboration with Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra once said in an interview, "Hahaha, as I said, all in good time. We want to make a certain announcement in a proper way. As and when all the pieces are in place, it will be announced. So far, I think I have enough and more for my audience with a busy 2023 and three different big projects coming up."

We had earlier informed you that this film will be a series like Dulhania and Sidharth and Kiara have signed a three film deal with Shashank. Dharma Productions will be producing the films. Siddharth and Kiara's careers have been made by Karan Johar and today they are the biggest stars in the industry. The gamechanger in Kiara's career was webseries named Lust Stories, while Sidharth became an even bigger star with Shershaah. Right now both are busy with their respective projects. Kiara will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Satya Prem Ki Katha, while Sidharth is all set to shine in Rohit Shetty's cop series Indian Police Force.