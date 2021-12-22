Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani all set to make relationship official in 2022? [Exclusive]

Apart from their films, Sidharth Malhotra and have been in the news because of their alleged relationship. The two actors were seen together in this year's release Shershaah and their chemistry of one of the highlights of the movie. Sidharth and Kiara have been spotted together many times, and they quite often visit each other's houses. Recently also, the two actors were clicked outside each other's homes. Now, BollywoodLife has Exclusively come to know that Sidharth and Kiara have decided to make their relationship official. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and 8 more actresses who set the internet on fire with the braless trend

Sources have informed us that they are finally ready to come out in the open about being in a relationship. A source told us, "While their relationship is still at a nascent stage for them to decide to get married, we all know what happened on and love story. How they left us all surprised. Sidharth and Kiara may pull off a similar stunt." Also Read - 10 reasons why you must watch Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah

Another source reveals that they may not get married this year, but the two seem ready to make things official that 'yes, we are a couple.' They have also already done the meeting each other's parents bit. Also Read - From Kiara Advani's Audi worth Rs 1.56 crore to Katrina Kaif's Range Rover worth Rs 2.37 crore – 8 Bollywood divas who own the MOST expensive cars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

On the work front, both Sidharth and Kiara have many interesting projects lined up. Sidharth will be seen in movies like Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God. Mission Majnu is slated to release on 13th May 2022, Thank God will hit the big screens on 29th July 2022, and Yodha is scheduled to release on 11th November 2022.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, and RC15. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to hit the big screens on 25th March 2022, Jug Jugg Jeeyo will release on 24th June 2022, and Govinda Naam Mera is scheduled to release on 10th June 2022.