Right now everyone's favorite couple in Bollywood is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The love birds are reported to tie knots on February 6th this year. Both remained tight-lipped on their wedding rumors neither they confirmed nor denied the news. The popular Bollywood pair will soon make the big announcement. Although no information has been received from the actors they have started preparations for their special wedding day. Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra both have been spotted working on final rounds of preparations.

The couple will get married in traditional Punjabi rituals. Reportedly, they will tie the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in an intimate wedding. Only a few close friends of the couple and family members will be invited. From the industry Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ashivini Yardi, and others are expected to attend the much-awaited wedding of Bollywood.

Ahead of their big day, reports suggest visited his home in Delhi to finalize a few things. The actor is himself looking after the wedding preparations in order to give a personal touch. According to reports, the Shershah actor will fly directly from Delhi to Rajasthan along with his family, friends, and relatives for the wedding.

While Siddharth is in his hometown with his family, is busy finalizing her wedding outfit in Mumbai. The bride-to-be is selecting her attire for the main day and other functions like Mehendi, Haldi, and others. On Tuesday she was spotted at the residence of Manish Malhotra. Evidently, she visited the designer for the wedding lehenga and reports suggest she went for the last-minute trial.

Both groom-to-be and bride-to-be opted for wedding outfits designed by Bollywood’s ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding will take the internet by storm. The duo appeared together in Shershah and the audience loved their pairing and on-screen chemistry. Since then fans are demanding more films that will feature the couple.