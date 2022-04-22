Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani breakup: Shershaah couple falls out of love? [Exclusive]

This is heartbreaking. Shershaah couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have apparently parted ways and this news will be tough to accept for their fans. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani never openly spoke about their love affair nor did they ever deny it. They always maintained the fact that they share a great bond. And after the release of Shershaah, the couple became extremely popular and their fans wanted them to be together for life. But, it seems like that isn't happening! Also Read - Tiger Shroff signs third film with Vashu-Jackky Bhagnani after Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; paid way more than standard fee – deets inside [EXCLUSIVE]

A very well placed source close to Bollywoodlife reveals, "Sidharth and Kiara have parted ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they have fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening". The source further adds, "Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well abd there was a time where many thought they'll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise. We wonder what went wrong between the couple and we hope they sort it out if there is any possibility," concluded the source. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nani reviews Jersey, Allu Arjun can't stop praising KGF 2, Ajay Devgn on South vs Bollywood debate and more

While working with Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhtra had finally addressed the dating rumours and in one of his interactions, he had said, "We both have lives away from the industry and that is something that we connect on and cherish. Sometimes, you get so embroiled in all these things that you forget to have a regular life. I think both of us have regular lives and that's what we connect on." Also Read - Bigil, Mersal and more: Top 5 Thalapathy Vijay films that collected more than 100 crore at the box office worldwide; here's where Beast stands

On the professional front, Sidharth is right now all set for his cop web series with Rohit Shetty and the announcement left his fans asking for more. The actor will also be seen in films like Mission Majnu, Yodha and Thank God. Meanwhile Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kartik Aaryan, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera and RC15.